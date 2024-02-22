Twitter
MIW vs DCW, Match 1 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

The upcoming match will be a rematch of last season's final, in which the Mumbai Indians emerged victorious over the Delhi Capitals with a seven-wicket win.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:32 PM IST

The highly anticipated second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 is set to kick off on Friday, February 23rd. The tournament will commence with an exciting match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), who were last year's finalists. The prestigious event will be held at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Attendees can look forward to a spectacular opening ceremony featuring dazzling celebrity performances in the evening.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

Date and Time: February 23, 2024, 7:30 PM

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 

Pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium's short boundaries and high altitude create an ideal environment for batters in limited-overs formats. Numerous high scores have been effortlessly posted and chased down on this ground, making it a paradise for batsmen.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is expected to be pleasant, with no rain in sight. The minimum temperature is projected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will reach approximately 32 degrees Celsius, according to AccuWeather.

Live Streaming Details

The inaugural match of the Women's Premier League 2024 featuring MI and DC will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Additionally, the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and DC will be broadcast live on the Sports 18 network.

Probable Playing XI

MI: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S Ishaque

DC: Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Shikha Pandey, Annabel Sutherland, Radha Yadav, Titas Sandhu, Poonam Yadav

Also Read| IND vs ENG, 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

