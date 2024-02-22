IND vs ENG, 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India is set to take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting on Friday, February 23.

India, currently leading the series 2-1, will be eager to secure a victory in the upcoming Test to establish an insurmountable lead. Following their impressive 434-run win in the last match, the hosts will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence.

Meanwhile, England played well in the first match, but was ultimately overpowered by India in the following two matches. The visitors are now determined to secure a victory in order to keep the series alive.

Match Details

India vs England, 4th Test

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Friday - February 23

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is known to favor spinners over pacers. Typically, batting in the first innings is deemed more advantageous on this pitch. In a Test match held at the venue in 2019 between India and South Africa, the hosts emerged victorious by an innings and 202 runs.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Ben Foakes, Rohit Sharma, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Joe Root, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley

