Not only Sholay, but Shatrughan Sinha also lost this blockbuster to Amitabh Bachchan, actor says 'I should have...'

IND vs ENG, 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

Will Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's son Akaay be British or Indian citizen? Know here

Not Reena Roy, but these superstars were approached for Nagin, actress got selected after recommendation of...

This Oscar-winning Hollywood star was rumoured to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput but...

Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...

Active players to captain more than one team in IPL history

10 foods to prevent acne  breakouts

Healthiest green leafy vegetables

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Who is Shaitaan's Janki Bodiwala? Trained to be dentist, had superhit debut at 20, competed in Miss India but...

Not Reena Roy, but these superstars were approached for Nagin, actress got selected after recommendation of...

Cricket

IND vs ENG, 4th Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England match

IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

The fourth Test of the five-match series between England and India is set to take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi starting on Friday, February 23.

India, currently leading the series 2-1, will be eager to secure a victory in the upcoming Test to establish an insurmountable lead. Following their impressive 434-run win in the last match, the hosts will undoubtedly be brimming with confidence.

Meanwhile, England played well in the first match, but was ultimately overpowered by India in the following two matches. The visitors are now determined to secure a victory in order to keep the series alive.

Match Details

India vs England, 4th Test

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi 

Time: 9:30 AM IST, Friday - February 23

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi is known to favor spinners over pacers. Typically, batting in the first innings is deemed more advantageous on this pitch. In a Test match held at the venue in 2019 between India and South Africa, the hosts emerged victorious by an innings and 202 runs.

IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Ben Foakes

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Joe Root, R Ashwin

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Ben Foakes, Rohit Sharma, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Joe Root, Kuldeep Yadav, Tom Hartley

