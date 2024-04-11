Twitter
MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 25 to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 03:44 PM IST

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024
The Mumbai Indians are set to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai today. Mumbai secured their first victory in the previous game against the Delhi Capitals, while Bengaluru is currently struggling with three consecutive losses early in the tournament.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai is still working to strike the right balance with their selection of overseas all-rounders. On the other hand, Bengaluru, led by Faf du Plessis, is facing familiar challenges from previous seasons, with their batting heavily reliant on Virat Kohli and their bowling unit struggling to find their form.

Both teams will be looking to turn their fortunes around in this upcoming match, as they aim to secure a crucial win in the tournament.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated MI vs RCB match is set to take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website. 

Weather report

According to Accuweather, the daytime temperature is expected to reach around 34 degrees, dropping to 25 degrees at night. Humidity levels are forecasted to range between 65-75%, potentially leading to the formation of dew. There is no anticipated rainfall.

Pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is traditionally known for being favorable to batters. While there may be some swing with the new ball, as it ages, the conditions become ideal for batting. The small dimensions and high-scoring nature of the ground make it a preferred choice for teams looking to chase targets.

Predicted playing XI

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Saurav Chauhan, Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Advertisement