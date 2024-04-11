IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets

The batting heroics of Rahul Tewatia (22) and Rashid Khan (24*) guided Gujarat Titans to a thrilling three-wicket victory.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his streak of low scores in the Indian Premier League 2024, as Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals lost both of their openers within the powerplay. Gujarat Titans pacer Umesh Yadav dismissed Jaiswal, while spin maestro Rashid Khan outplayed Jos Buttler in the sixth over. Following a rain delay in Jaipur, Gujarat Titans' captain chose to field first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals accelerated their innings after the powerplay, with key contributions from top-order batsmen Riyan Parag (76) and skipper Samson (68 not out), who shared a 130-run partnership. This partnership between Samson and Parag was the second-highest for RR for the third or lower wicket, as the 2008 champions posted a formidable total of 196/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Spinner Rashid Khan was the standout bowler for GT, claiming 18 runs and the crucial wicket of Buttler in his four overs.

In response, Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman led the batting charge with a brilliant innings of 72 off 44 balls. Shubman also achieved the milestone of becoming the youngest Indian batsman to reach 3,000 runs in the IPL. Despite a comeback effort from Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who dismissed Gill in the 16th over, the batting heroics of Rahul Tewatia (22) and Rashid Khan (24*) guided Gujarat Titans to a thrilling three-wicket victory. Rashid's boundary off the final ball secured RR's first defeat of the season.

IPL 2024 Points Table after GT win



IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 316 runs

2. Riyan Parag - 261 runs

3. Shubman Gill - 255 runs

4. Sanju Samson - 246 runs

5. Sai Sudharsan - 226 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Yuzvendra Chahal - 10 wickets

2. Mustafizur Rahman - 9 wickets

3. Arshdeep Singh - 8 wickets

4. Mohit Sharma - 8 wickets

5. Khaleel Ahmed - 7 wickets

Also read| 'I look so stupid...': Virat Kohli opens up on his biggest fear ahead of IPL 2024 MI vs RCB clash