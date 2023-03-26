MI vs DC Final: What is the prize money for winners and runners-up in WPL 2023?

DC vs MIW, WPL 2023 Final

The highly anticipated inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) final is set to take place on Sunday, March 26th at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will battle it out for the coveted title, with the winner taking home a grand prize of Rs 6 crore and the runners-up receiving Rs 3 crore. The third-placed UP Warriorz will also receive a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, while the fourth and fifth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will leave empty-handed.

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals have secured a spot in the WPL final with a better net run rate (NRR) than the Mumbai Indians in the points table. Although both teams won an equal number of games (six) out of eight matches in the group stage fixtures, MI beat Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz by 72 runs in the WPL 2023 Eliminator to qualify for the final.

DC and MI have faced each other twice in the group stage, with MI winning the first encounter by eight wickets before DC avenged their defeat with a nine-wicket win.

The two teams boast a great mixture of star power and exciting young talent. MI has talents like Nat Sciver (272 runs & 10 wickets in nine games), Hayley Mathews (258 runs & 13 wickets in nine games), Harmanpreet Kaur (244 runs in nine games), and Saika Ishaque (15 wickets in nine games).

Meanwhile, DC skipper Meg Lanning is the leading run-scorer in WPL 2023, with 310 runs in eight games. Jess Jonassen (77 runs & eight wickets in eight games) and Shafali Varma (241 runs in eight games) could also prove to be match-winners on their day.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

