LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals

LSG vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 26 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
The Lucknow Super Giants are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on April 12th at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants have been in exceptional form this season, securing 3 wins out of 4 matches. After a loss in their first match against the Rajasthan Royals, they have bounced back with a hat-trick of wins. The team has been performing cohesively, with each player understanding their role within the team. Their strength lies in their ability to defend, having won all three matches while defending.

In contrast, the Delhi Capitals have struggled this season, with 4 losses in 5 matches. They are coming off two consecutive losses against the Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, with their only win coming against the Chennai Super Kings. The team will need to focus on improving their bowling performances to turn their season around.

Match Details

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, 26th Match

Date & Time: Apr 12, 07:30 PM

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 

LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper: Quinton De Kock (c), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran,Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Tristian Stubbs

All-Rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel (vc), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Yash Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed

LSG vs DC My Dream11 team

Quinton de Kock (c), Lokesh Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rishab Pant, David Warner (vc), Tristian Stubbs, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Yash Thakur, Anrich Nortje

Also read| Navjot Singh Sidhu names player who will be India's next white-ball captain; it's not KL Rahul, Pant, Gill, SKY

Also read| Navjot Singh Sidhu names player who will be India's next white-ball captain; it's not KL Rahul, Pant, Gill, SKY
