Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Thalapathy Vijay announces release date of The Greatest of All Time with new poster, fans say 'GOAT for a reason'

Navjot Singh Sidhu names player who will be India's next white-ball captain; it's not KL Rahul, Pant, Gill, SKY

Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, Chhattisgarh: Polling date, candidates list, past results and more

Meet IAS, whose father battled alcoholism, worked as sawmill operator, cracked UPSC with AIR...

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kushmanda

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 4: Puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras for Maa Kushmanda

'Scan to see scam': DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Modi

How tourism contributes immensely towards economy of ASEAN

8 health benefits of having pet

Benefits of adding salt to tea

7 most expensive weddings in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

Watch: Aamir Khan celebrates Eid with paps, distributes sweets with sons Junaid, Azad; netizens praise their simplicity

Hema Malini's mother wanted this superstar as son-in-law, its not Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

Navjot Singh Sidhu names player who will be India's next white-ball captain; it's not KL Rahul, Pant, Gill, SKY

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed earlier this year that Rohit would lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 05:37 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his support for Hardik Pandya to potentially take over the white-ball captaincy from Rohit Sharma in the future. Sidhu believes that Hardik is the future of the Indian team and commends the BCCI for their forward-thinking approach in appointing him as the vice-captain of the white-ball side.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Sidhu also endorsed Jasprit Bumrah as a potential candidate to lead the Test side once Rohit Sharma's captaincy tenure concludes. Sidhu emphasized the importance of planning for the future and allowing young players like Hardik and Bumrah to develop under the mentorship of experienced leaders such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"Hardik Pandya is the future. Rohit is now around 36-37. He has a couple more years left. He is a superb captain and a wonderful player. If you ask me, he is poetry in motion. Whenever I see him, it looks like time stops. But, you have to actually look forward and prepare the ground for someone to take over," Navjot Singh Sidhu, said in an Interaction facilitated by Star Sports, the official TV broadcaster of the IPL.

"I am not advocating Hardik Pandya for Test match captaincy. But, he is your vice-captain. He has captained India in T20Is for close to a year when Rohit was not there. Hardik is your natural choice. That's why BCCI has named him the team's vice-captain. There's a lot of planning, lot of consideration that goes in before BCCI takes a call," he added.

"Hardik is a natural choice for white-ball captaincy."

Hardik Pandya assumed the role of captain for India in 16 T20Is between 2022 and 2023, taking on the responsibility in the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the ODI World Cup year in 2023. Speculation had been circulating that Hardik would continue to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ultimately reinstated Rohit Sharma as captain for a 3-match T20I series against Afghanistan. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed earlier this year that Rohit would lead India in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Also read| MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani faces massive setback, Rs 8000 crore arbitral award for Reliance firm now…

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan public review: Viewers call Akshay-Tiger film 'unbearable', say 'Adipurush yun hi badnaam hai'

Alwar Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check date of voting, key candidates, and other important details

Meet star kid who gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, his father was superstar, will now make comeback with..

Meet actress who worked in over 400 films, never did lead roles, got married in secret, career got ruined due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement