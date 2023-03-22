Search icon
Watch: Kuldeep Yadav produces unplayable delivery to dismiss Alex Carey in 3rd ODI, batter's reaction goes viral

Kuldeep Yadav was quick to support Pandya, and his efforts paid off as he tore through Australia's middle order, taking the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

India's Kuldeep Yadav displayed his exceptional skills during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Chennai. The two teams were competing in the series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the series tied at 1-1. Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, with their openers scoring heavily before Hardik Pandya led a fightback.

Kuldeep Yadav was quick to support Pandya, and his efforts paid off as he tore through Australia's middle order, taking the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey. In addition, Kuldeep bowled a magnificent delivery to dismiss the Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

Yadav delivered a masterful ball to start the 39th over, placing the ball perfectly on a good length area just outside the leg stump. With a sharp turn, the ball completely deceived the Australian batter, Carey. Despite his attempt to defend, the ball sailed past his outside edge and shattered the off stump, leaving Carey in a state of shock. 

Watch:

Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya exhibited an exceptional performance by taking three wickets each, leading to Australia's downfall as they were bowled out for a total of 269 runs.

