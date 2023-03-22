Watch: Hardik Pandya gives 'death stare' to Shubman Gill after latter drops Travis Head's catch in 3rd ODI

Image Source: Twitter

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is currently hosting the third ODI between India and Australia. The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, and they are currently enjoying a great time in the middle. However, Rohit Sharma's Team India is also looking good, with Hardik Pandya already having taken three wickets.

In the 11th over, Rohit Sharma introduced Hardik Pandya into the attack. On the second delivery of his over, opener Travis Head tried to pull a short ball, but Shubman Gill stationed at deep square leg dropped an easy catch. Gill moved towards his right but failed to collect the ball, giving away four runs.

Rohit was left in disbelief, and Hardik Pandya too dropped a reaction upon seeing the miss. The bowler and vice-captain gave a stare to Shubman Gill for dropping the catch over square leg.

WATCH:

However, Pandya drew the first blood in Travis Head after Australia stitched a 68-run opening partnership. The deputy dismissed Australian skipper Steven Smith for a duck in his second over and then dismissed in-form batter Mitchell Marsh to complete three-in-three.

This will mark India's final appearance before the players join their respective franchises for the highly anticipated 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, set to commence on March 31st.

