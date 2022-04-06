KKR vs MI IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match live in India

The 14th match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI). While KKR is in the second spot, MI is currently placed in the eighth position.

After playing three games so far, Kolkata Knight Riders have won two matches while Mumbai Indians, who have played two matches so far were unable to win even a single game.

In the last game KKR played against Punjab Kings (PBKS), they won the game by 6 wickets. Andre Russell made a mockery of the Punjab bowlers as he smashed 70 runs.

On the other hand, Mumbai had played their last game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) where they lost by 23 runs. Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma had smacked 54 runs and 61 runs respectively, but it was not enough to win the game.

Head-to-head the two teams have played 29 matches against each other where Kolkata Knight Riders managed to win only 7 matches while Mumbai Indians won the remaining games.

Here is all you need to know about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians start? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be played on April 6 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians take place? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians in India? The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.