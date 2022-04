KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2022

Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) come face to face on Wednesday. While KKR has managed to win 2 out of 3 matches in the tournament so far, their opponents, on the other hand, are yet to win a game.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be facing their toughest battle as they have won only 7 out of their 29 games against MI. However, post the mega-auction, things have changed and so have teams and KKR could make things in their favour. With Australian Test captain Pat Cummins also joining the KKR camp last week, he would also be available for selection.

As far as Mumbai Indians are concerned, they, on the other hand, lost their previous match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 23 runs after MI's batters failed to chase down the target of 194 runs. They have missed Suryakumar Yadav's services for a long time, but he might now be included in the playing 11 in this game and that could strengthen their middle-order.

Dream11 Prediction – KKR vs MI – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Tymal Mills

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Andre Russell, Sam Billings (wk), Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh/Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Murugan Ashwin, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tim David, Tilak Varma, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Umesh Yadav (VC), Pat Cummins, Tymal Mills

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.