Root has been uprooted! Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, Virat Kohli's catch sends Joe back for 33 at Lord's

This was the fifth time Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root in Test cricket.


Joe Root and Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, Virat Kohli's catch send Joe Root back for 33 at Lord's , BCCI Twitter

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 16, 2021, 09:19 PM IST

Whereat one point India were looking just to survive, they have gone on full attack mode against England at Lord's on Day 5 in London. After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put on a 77 run partnership and gave India 271 runs lead, they came back high on spirit during their bowling.

After dismissing their top 4 batsmen, English skipper Joe Root was the dangerman that was still there on the field. However, just post tea break, things changed and Bumrah got his man.

Root, who had played pivotal innings earlier in the day, was seen giving Bumrah his wicket of the day. It was a back of a length delivery outside off and Bumrah forced the batsman to poke at it. 

It was an outside edge as it induced and Kohli in the cordon at first slip made sure to latch on it. The Indian skipper was seen celebrating it with a sprint as Root was dismissed for 33.

This was the fifth time Bumrah has dismissed Root in Test cricket. It is the joint-most he has dismissed any batsman alongside Pat Cummins.

As for the clash, Kohli had asked Shami and Bumrah to come back to the dressing room after they set a target for them of 272 in around 60-odd overs. And if bad light comes into play, the number of overs will reduce.