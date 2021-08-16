Root has been uprooted! Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, Virat Kohli's catch sends Joe back for 33 at Lord's

Whereat one point India were looking just to survive, they have gone on full attack mode against England at Lord's on Day 5 in London. After Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put on a 77 run partnership and gave India 271 runs lead, they came back high on spirit during their bowling.

After dismissing their top 4 batsmen, English skipper Joe Root was the dangerman that was still there on the field. However, just post tea break, things changed and Bumrah got his man.

Root, who had played pivotal innings earlier in the day, was seen giving Bumrah his wicket of the day. It was a back of a length delivery outside off and Bumrah forced the batsman to poke at it.

It was an outside edge as it induced and Kohli in the cordon at first slip made sure to latch on it. The Indian skipper was seen celebrating it with a sprint as Root was dismissed for 33.

This was the fifth time Bumrah has dismissed Root in Test cricket. It is the joint-most he has dismissed any batsman alongside Pat Cummins.

Vintage Kohli celebration after the wicket of Root, running through the Lord's ground. Great celebration by Rohit and Kohli. pic.twitter.com/f1NRgxs3DP — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 16, 2021

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Celebration together when Virat Kohli takes the catch of Joe Root. pic.twitter.com/7ySHForLcY — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 16, 2021

OMGGGG!!ROOT out Getting close to winning vibes Come on india #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/6LMaARgA0s — Abhishek@official (JRNTR ) (@abhi_tarak18) August 16, 2021

As for the clash, Kohli had asked Shami and Bumrah to come back to the dressing room after they set a target for them of 272 in around 60-odd overs. And if bad light comes into play, the number of overs will reduce.