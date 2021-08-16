ENG vs IND: What happened between Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Jos Buttler?

From being a gentleman's game, THIS clash between India and England has got everyone riled up. What started with the James Anderson and Jasprit Bumrah saga on Day 3 of the 2nd Test at Lord's has boiled down to many verbal fights on the pitch.

Day 4 also saw Anderson and Indian skipper Virat Kohli indulge in a verbal fight. The stump mic caught Kohli telling Anderson, "You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your f**king backyard"

Anderson must have said something more which was inaudible and Kohlu was heard saying, "Yeah yeah yeah, Chirp chirp chirp".

Now amid all this drama, a new fight has irrupted. The new incident took place after the end of the 91 over and Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Jos Buttler along with the umpires were seen in a heated argument.

The stump mic again caught Bumrah telling the Buttler, "I was not the one who was complaining to bowl slow man".

Many believe, the fight began after some words were exchanged between Bumrah and Mark Wood. However, the umpires stopped Bumrah on the way.

Some words between Bumrah & Wood but the umpires stopped Bumrah on the Way #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/5xSyvq6Utt — Ayush Prajapati (@Ayush19061) August 16, 2021

Soon after the talks, the Indian pacer replies with a cracking boundary through the cover-point. Bumrah was even seen getting hit on the head by Mark Wood's delivery.

The ball banged in short and Bumrah missed the pull. The ball hit on the part covering the right ear and soon physio was out to check on him.

As for the clash, India have scored 230 runs and have taken 200+ runs lead. The tail is adding some crucial runs after India lost eight wickets. Bowlers Bumrah and Shami are at the crease.