Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'Jalwa hai hamara yahan': Fans react as India skittle out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI in Raipur

New Zealand's batting line-up struggled from the beginning as they collapsed to 15 for five in the 11th over.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 05:49 PM IST

'Jalwa hai hamara yahan': Fans react as India skittle out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI in Raipur
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Pacers Mohammed Shami (3/18) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) delivered outstanding bowling performances as India bowled out New Zealand for a meager 108 runs in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. After winning the toss, the Indian bowlers never gave the Kiwi batters a chance to settle in, dismissing them in just 34.3 overs.

India's pacers were sensational at the start, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 within the first 11 overs. Shami struck first, bowling out Finn Allen (0) in the opening over. After beginning with three outswingers, he delivered a straight ball which the Kiwi opener defended. The fifth ball swung back in and crashed into the stumps, catching Allen off guard as he attempted to hit the delivery across the line.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a probing ball around the middle and off that caught Henry Nicholls off guard. The Kiwi left-hander attempted to make contact, but the ball nipped away, resulting in a nick. Daryl Mitchell attempted to counter the movement by advancing down the track, but he ended up chipping a return catch to Shami off the toe end.

New Zealand's dismal innings came to an abrupt end when Blair Tickner (2) was deceived by the crafty left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who trapped him LBW.

Fans were delighted to witness Indin bowlers destroy the New Zealand batting order. 

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

READ| IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Devon Conway - WATCH

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Janhvi Kapoor looks lethal beauty in nude lehenga set, see PICS
Avatar The Way of Water becomes second biggest Hollywood opener in India, check out top 5 films here
Almond health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include these nuts in your diet
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wipro lays off more than 400 employees over ‘poor performance’
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.