'Jalwa hai hamara yahan': Fans react as India skittle out New Zealand for 108 in 2nd ODI in Raipur

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

Pacers Mohammed Shami (3/18) and Hardik Pandya (2/16) delivered outstanding bowling performances as India bowled out New Zealand for a meager 108 runs in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. After winning the toss, the Indian bowlers never gave the Kiwi batters a chance to settle in, dismissing them in just 34.3 overs.

India's pacers were sensational at the start, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 within the first 11 overs. Shami struck first, bowling out Finn Allen (0) in the opening over. After beginning with three outswingers, he delivered a straight ball which the Kiwi opener defended. The fifth ball swung back in and crashed into the stumps, catching Allen off guard as he attempted to hit the delivery across the line.

Mohammed Siraj delivered a probing ball around the middle and off that caught Henry Nicholls off guard. The Kiwi left-hander attempted to make contact, but the ball nipped away, resulting in a nick. Daryl Mitchell attempted to counter the movement by advancing down the track, but he ended up chipping a return catch to Shami off the toe end.

New Zealand's dismal innings came to an abrupt end when Blair Tickner (2) was deceived by the crafty left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who trapped him LBW.

Fans were delighted to witness Indin bowlers destroy the New Zealand batting order.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

What a bowling performance by Team India. Great Captaincy by Hitman Rohit Sharma. Great bowling spell by Shami, Siraj, Lord Shardul Thakur Hardik Pandya & Washington Sundar in 2nd ODI #RohitSharma #RohitSharma#HardikPandya #ViratKohli #NZvsIND #MohammedSiraj#IndvsNZ2ndODI pic.twitter.com/ADH1pEwcJA — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) January 21, 2023

Me who thought, Virat Kohli will score a century against New Zealand today and become the fastest cricketer to cross 25k international runs #INDvNZ #NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/lisgi4kvzO — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 21, 2023

READ| IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss Devon Conway - WATCH