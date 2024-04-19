'It would be a great contest if...': Rohit Sharma on playing Test series against Pakistan

The two teams have not faced each other in a bilateral series for nearly a decade, primarily due to political tensions.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma strongly believes that reviving the bilateral series between India and Pakistan would greatly benefit Test cricket. The two teams have not faced each other in a bilateral series for nearly a decade, primarily due to political tensions. Consequently, their encounters in international competitions are eagerly awaited by cricket fans worldwide.

In a recent episode of the Club Prairie Fire podcast, former England captain Michael Vaughan posed a question to Rohit, asking, "Do you not think that regular matches between India and Pakistan would be fantastic for Test cricket?"

Rohit had a clear reply - "I totally believe that they are a good team, superb bowling line-up, good contest, if we play overseas. The last Test was played way back in 2007-08."

Numerous efforts have been made by administrators from both boards to revive bilateral cricket, including exploring opportunities to play in neighboring countries such as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE. In recent years, the England Cricket Board and Cricket Australia have also expressed their keen interest in hosting the prestigious series.

Rohit Sharma, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has become the first to publicly voice his opinion on a matter that Indian cricket administrators have previously addressed by stating that the decision to resume bilateral ties with Pakistan is contingent upon approval from the Indian government.

"Yeah, I would love to," Rohit said responding to Vaughan's query on whether as India Test captain he would want to play regularly against Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.

"At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in ICC trophies, so it doesn't really matter. It's just pure cricket that I'm looking at. I'm not interested in anything else. It's pure cricket, game between bat and ball. It'll be a great contest."

Also read| IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine