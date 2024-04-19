Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya reprimanded by BCCI after MI vs PBKS clash, slapped with hefty fine

A repeat of the offence could find Hardik and other Mumbai Indians players in a bigger trouble.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

File Photo
Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakhs for breaching the IPL code of conduct related to minimum over-rate offenses following Mumbai Indians' third victory in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.

During their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Mumbai Indians were found to have maintained a slow over-rate, leading to the penalty imposed on the team captain. This incident marks the first time Hardik has been penalized for a slow over-rate violation this season.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the BCCI's release read.

However, Hardik doesn't mind the penalty much as his team secured a hard-fought victory against Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 18th. Although Hardik didn't make significant contributions with the bat or ball, his leadership as skipper and strategic bowling changes proved crucial for Mumbai in the end.

The Mumbai Indians captain recognized that his team was truly tested in the match and commended Ashutosh Sharma of Punjab Kings for nearly turning the game in their favor.

"Very good game. Everyone's nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But natural you think you are ahead but you know IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how!" Hardik said during the post-match presentation.

"Unbelievable, playing the way he (Ashutosh) did and hitting the ball off the middle. Great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it is not about how we look, we will keep fighting. Make sure we don't ball the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs," he added.

