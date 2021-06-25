Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar dating India opener Shubman Gill? Latest move suggests so

Team India opener Shubman Gill is as famous for his batting skills as for his looks. Also, his rumoured relationship status with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is also much talked about.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar follow each other on Instagram. Not only that they also follow each other's families, too. Sara following Shubman's sisters Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu kind off says a lot about their rumoured relationship.

Even though the two have not commented on their relationship so far, they comment or like each other's social media posts often.

However, recently Gill, in an Instagram question-answer session, had said that he is not dating anyone and is single at the moment.

Recently, Sara was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai and pictures of her outing went viral on social media. Commenting on these photos of Sara, fans asked "Shubman Kahan ho tum?" (Where are you, Shubman?).