Trending#

COVID-19

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Oxygen

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket


Is Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar dating India opener Shubman Gill? Latest move suggests so

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar follow each other on Instagram. Not only that they also follow each other's families, too.


Sara Shubman

Share

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 25, 2021, 12:31 PM IST

Team India opener Shubman Gill is as famous for his batting skills as for his looks. Also, his rumoured relationship status with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is also much talked about.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar follow each other on Instagram. Not only that they also follow each other's families, too. Sara following Shubman's sisters Shahneel Gill and Simran Sidhu kind off says a lot about their rumoured relationship.

Even though the two have not commented on their relationship so far, they comment or like each other's social media posts often.

However, recently Gill, in an Instagram question-answer session, had said that he is not dating anyone and is single at the moment.

Recently, Sara was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai and pictures of her outing went viral on social media. Commenting on these photos of Sara, fans asked "Shubman Kahan ho tum?" (Where are you, Shubman?). 