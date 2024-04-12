IPL 2024: Why is Mayank Yadav not playing in LSG vs DC clash today?

Lucknow Super Giants were compelled to make a change to their starting XI after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals in the 26th IPL 2024 match on Friday. Mayank Yadav was unable to participate in LSG's starting eleven and was substituted by the new signing, Arshad Khan.

Mayank's absence was not unexpected, as the emerging Indian bowler sustained an injury in the previous game against Gujarat Titans. Mayank had to leave the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat, and the franchise subsequently confirmed a hip injury for the speedster.

Mayank, the 21-year-old right-arm pacer, made a significant impact in the IPL 2024 season with his impressive bowling performances. He showcased his talent by consistently delivering fiery spells, which earned him six wickets in his first two innings and back-to-back Player of the Match awards. However, he is set to miss the next two games for LSG but is expected to make a return for the CSK game on April 19th.

"He felt a little bit of tightness at the top of his hip leading into the last game, but that was about a one-out-of-ten pain, and we thought that there were clinical signs," LSG head coach Justin Langer said on Thursday.

"Everything through the doctors and the physios seemed perfectly okay. He bowled that first over (against Gujarat Titans) and started feeling something in his hip. But we had an MRI scan, and there is a very, very small swelling in there. So we are very hopeful he'll start building himself up and be back bowling again soon."

