IPL 2024: Travis Head, Natarajan star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 67 runs in high-scoring feast

Sunrisers Hyderabad made history once again by setting a new record of 266/7 before defeating Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

The team, led by a dominant PowerPlay performance from Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46), scored an impressive 125 runs in the first six overs. Despite facing a strong comeback from Delhi Capitals, with Kuldeep Yadav taking three wickets and Axar Patel dismissing Heinrich Klaasen by the 10th over, Sunrisers Hyderabad regained momentum with Nitish Kumar and Shahbaz Ahmed contributing crucial runs to push the team past the 250-run mark.

Jake Fraser-McGurk's quick fifty, one of the joint third-fastest in the tournament's history and the fastest in this edition, was a standout moment for Delhi Capitals. However, their efforts fell short as Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious by a margin of 67 runs. T Natarajan was the standout bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 4 wickets for just 19 runs.

