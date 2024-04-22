Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: How can RCB still qualify for playoffs after 1-run loss against KKR?

The Faf du Plessis-led team has struggled this season, losing 7 out of their 8 matches and currently occupying the bottom spot on the IPL points table.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 09:33 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a thrilling match at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday. KKR, batting first, posted a formidable total of 226/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to impressive performances from captain Shreyas Iyer and opener Phil Salt. In response, RCB came tantalizingly close to chasing down the target, with strong contributions from Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks. However, they fell just short of victory, losing the match by a mere 1 run.

The Faf du Plessis-led team has struggled this season, losing 7 out of their 8 matches and currently occupying the bottom spot on the IPL points table.

Despite their poor performance, RCB still have a chance to make it to the playoffs with 6 games left to play. If they manage to win all of them, they could potentially reach 14 points. It is important to consider that in the past, 14 points was usually enough to secure a playoff spot. However, with the addition of two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, the competition has become tougher.

In the years leading up to the inclusion of LSG and GT from 2018 to 2021, teams with 14 points were able to secure a playoff spot. In fact, in 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the top 4 with just 12 points. Since 2022, however, teams typically need 16 points to qualify for the playoffs.

Essentially, it is highly improbable that RCB will advance to the playoff stages even if they reach 14 points by winning all of their remaining matches. However, there is still a slim statistical possibility that RCB could potentially secure a spot, but only if they manage to win all of their remaining games.

RCB started off the IPL 2009 season on a rough note, securing only one victory in their first five matches, leaving them at the bottom of the points table. Despite this setback, the team managed to turn their fortunes around by winning seven out of their next nine matches, propelling them to the semi-finals and eventually the final.

Led by the legendary Anil Kumble, RCB put up a valiant effort in the final match. However, they were unable to clinch the title as they were defeated by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg.

Also read| RR vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal scripts history, becomes first bowler to achieve this massive milestone in IPL

