IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan shine as Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians pulled off an incredible feat by chasing down a massive 215 to secure a victory in Mohali. Despite losing their captain, Rohit Sharma, for a duck, Mumbai refused to back down.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan both hit impressive fifties, while Tilak Varma and Tim David's late-game performances pushed Mumbai over the finish line with six wickets to spare.

For his brilliant innings of 75 off 41 deliveries, @ishankishan51 is our Top Performer from the second innings.



A look at his batting summary here.

Earlier in the game, Punjab struggled with early wickets, but their captain, Shikhar Dhawan, batted with determination until he was outsmarted by Chawla.

However, this proved to be a blessing in disguise for Punjab as Jitesh Sharma stepped up to the plate.

Alongside Liam Livingstone, he pummeled Mumbai's bowlers, including Jofra Archer, with an unbeaten partnership of 119 off 53 balls. Livingstone scored an impressive 82 off 42 balls, while Jitesh Sharma ended with 49 off 27 balls, leading Punjab to a mammoth total of 214.

For Mumbai Indians, Piyush Chawla emerged as the standout bowler, boasting impressive figures of 2 for 29. Meanwhile, Arshad Khan managed to take one wicket.

