Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina names this 26-year-old Indian batter as MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy

CSK brought in England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes, perhaps with an eye on the future. However, former batter Suresh Raina has a different opinion on who should succeed Dhoni.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

IPL 2023: Suresh Raina names this 26-year-old Indian batter as MS Dhoni's successor for CSK captaincy
File Photo

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) found themselves in a precarious situation when Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as captain mid-season last year, leaving the reins in the hands of MS Dhoni once again. As the four-time winners gear up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, all eyes are on Dhoni, who has promised to play his final IPL game in front of the Chepauk crowd. 

With Jadeja out of the picture, CSK brought in England all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes, perhaps with an eye on the future. However, former batter Suresh Raina has a different opinion on who should succeed Dhoni.

Raina believes that young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad would make an excellent captain for CSK after Dhoni. Gaikwad had a rocky start to his IPL career in 2020 but bounced back with three consecutive half-centuries before winning the Orange Cap in CSK's title-winning season in 2021, scoring an impressive 635 runs. While Stokes may be a valuable addition to the team, Raina's endorsement of Gaikwad speaks volumes about the young player's potential as a leader.

During an interview with Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina expressed his desire for Ruturaj Gaikwad to be mentored by the experienced duo of MS Dhoni and himself. Raina acknowledged Dhoni's exceptional cricketing acumen and his ability to guide young players. He also praised Gaikwad's performance in the current season and wished him success in his future endeavors.

"Abhi Mahi bhai hain, I really want Ruturaj Gaikwad to nurture around him. I think, Mahi bhai has a good brain. Definitely, he is around the boys. So yeah, I would say, hopefully, Ruturaj Gaikwad," Raina said.

Raina, who is currently representing Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) also expressed his hope that Dhoni would be available to play in the exhibition tournament next year. However, he was uncertain whether 2023 would be the legendary captain's final season in the IPL. Despite this uncertainty, Raina remained highly optimistic, stating that Dhoni has been looking incredibly fit during training. He believes that if he maintains his current level of fitness, he will be able to play in the tournament next year.

Speaking on the sidelines of LLC Masters, Raina said, "I wish he could, but we’ll have to see what his commitments are. He can play the IPL next year as well, you never know.”

The India Maharajas have already been eliminated from the competition with three losses in four games.

READ| Viral Video: Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina groove to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song during LLC match, Watch

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
Nysa Devgan stuns in red lehenga in new photoshoot, netizens call her 'clone of mom Kajol'; see pics
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IBPS PO Result 2023 to fill over 8400 vacancies declared: See how and where to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.