SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

On April 2, 2023, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the fourth match of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting and intense battle.
Bhubneshwar Kumar, a veteran Indian pacer, will lead the Hyderabad team in the absence of their designated skipper Aiden Markram, who is unavailable due to international commitments. Unfortunately, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, who are also part of the Hyderabad unit, will miss the opening fixture.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be led by Indian batter Sanju Samson, who led the team to the final of the IPL 2022. The franchise has only won the tournament once, in the inaugural edition, and is eager to end their prolonged trophy drought this year. To strengthen their squad, Rajasthan has roped in several global stars at the mini-auction, including Joe Root, Adam Zampa, and Jason Holder.
Match Details
SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 4
Date & Time: April 2, 3:30 PM
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
SRH vs RR Dream11 Team
Captain – Harry Brook
Vice-captain – Yuzvendra Chahal
Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson
Batters –Agarwal, Buttler, Rahul Tripathi
All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar
Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Adil Rashid, Natarajan
SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team
Jos Buttler (c), Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Umran Malik
