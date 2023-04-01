Search icon
SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

SRH vs RR Dream11 Prediction:

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction

On April 2, 2023, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host the fourth match of the highly anticipated IPL 2023 season. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go head-to-head in what promises to be an exciting and intense battle.

Bhubneshwar Kumar, a veteran Indian pacer, will lead the Hyderabad team in the absence of their designated skipper Aiden Markram, who is unavailable due to international commitments. Unfortunately, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen, who are also part of the Hyderabad unit, will miss the opening fixture.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be led by Indian batter Sanju Samson, who led the team to the final of the IPL 2022. The franchise has only won the tournament once, in the inaugural edition, and is eager to end their prolonged trophy drought this year. To strengthen their squad, Rajasthan has roped in several global stars at the mini-auction, including Joe Root, Adam Zampa, and Jason Holder.

Match Details

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Match 4

Date & Time: April 2, 3:30 PM

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team

Captain – Harry Brook

Vice-captain – Yuzvendra Chahal

Wicketkeeper – Sanju Samson

Batters –Agarwal, Buttler, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders – Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar

Bowlers – Obed McCoy, Adil Rashid, Natarajan

SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler (c), Glenn Phillips, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Umran Malik

