IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh gives death stare to Anukul Roy after getting his wicket during PBKS vs KKR match, Watch

During the ongoing IPL match between the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, star pacer Arshdeep Singh has been delivering an outstanding performance. In the second match of the Indian Premier League, Singh was on point from the very beginning. At a score of 13, he surprised Mandeep Singh with a flurry of bouncers, causing him to mistime his shot and become the first victim of KKR's run chase.

Singh continued his impressive performance by maintaining the same approach against the talented batter Anukul Roy. On the last ball of the second over, Singh delivered another short-pitch delivery angled into Roy's body, resulting in an easy catch for Zimbabwean Sikandar Raza.

What happened next was quite intriguing. Arshdeep Singh, with the typical attitude of a pace bowler, did not hesitate to give Anukul Roy a piercing stare while celebrating his dismissal.

Notably, KKR skipper Nitish Rana made the strategic decision to bowl first after winning the toss. However, the Punjab Kings were able to secure a huge total of 191/5 thanks to a thrilling 86-run partnership between skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

In response, the Afghan stumper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz provided a quick start for the visitors in the first over. Unfortunately, KKRs run chase was derailed in the second over by Arshdeep Singh's fiery performance.

