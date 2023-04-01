IPL 2023: KL Rahul memes go viral as he departs for 8 runs against Delhi Capitals

Image Source: Twitter

On April 1st, the Lucknow franchise faced off against Delhi on their home turf in IPL 2023. It was the first game for KL Rahul and his team, but the road leading up to this moment had been a challenging one for Rahul. In recent months, his position in the Indian Cricket team had been called into question due to his lackluster performances across all formats.

Prior to the recent home Test series against the Aussies, several former cricketers had voiced their concerns about Rahul's selection, citing potential negative impacts on the team's balance. Despite these doubts, the Men in Blue chose to place their trust in Rahul and fielded him in the first two matches.

During the two Tests, KL Rahul's performance was lackluster, scoring only 38 runs in three innings. As a result, he was dropped from the last two Tests. However, he was given another chance to prove himself in the three-match ODI series against the Aussies. Unfortunately, he only managed to score one fifty-plus score in three matches, leaving fans and critics alike questioning his abilities.

All eyes were on KL Rahul when Lucknow took on Delhi at the Ekana cricket stadium. However, he once again disappointed his fans by scoring a mere eight runs off 12 balls in their opening match. His short stay at the crease only resulted in one six before Chetan Sakariya took his wicket, dealing an early blow to Lucknow.

Check out the reactions here:

Kaptaan chale seena taan dagout ki aur — Cricket trolls (@Divyans28919272) April 1, 2023

And Guess who's there?

Close your eyes and he never went away, the theatre lives his dream, it's fantasy hero, retrance the boards without so much as a by your leave KL Rahul has stolen back the show #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/HpCGUk55PD — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 1, 2023

KL Rahul from Koi Mil Gaya pic.twitter.com/BAfT6Urgp6 — supremo ` (@hyperKohli) April 1, 2023

Scenes rn: pic.twitter.com/9whK5QRTMq — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) April 1, 2023

The global mentor of the franchise, Gautam Gambhir, has consistently showered KL Rahul with high praise. Following their recent jersey launch event, Gambhir expressed his gratitude for having someone as level-headed and composed as Rahul on the team.

Gambhir emphasized the importance of having a leader like Rahul at the helm of a franchise like Lucknow. He believes that Rahul's leadership will be a massive positive for the team moving forward. Gambhir also highlighted the significance of the captain's role as the flag bearer of the team. He emphasized that the entire dressing room is there to support Rahul in his leadership endeavors.

READ| IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Rain plays spoilsport in Mohali, Punjab Kings won by 7 runs via DLS method