IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Rain plays spoilsport in Mohali, Punjab Kings won by 7 runs via DLS method

On Saturday, Punjab Kings secured a seven-run victory (DLS method) in a rain-curtailed match of IPL 2023, thanks to the impressive performances of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shikhar Dhawan, and Arshdeep Singh.

PBKS was asked to bat first and posted an impressive total of 191/5 in 20 overs, with Rajapaksa smashing 50 and Dhawan scoring 40. Tim Southee took two wickets for KKR, while Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav each took one.

PBKS then dominated KKR, taking early wickets before Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer brought some momentum to the game. However, the duo departed after scoring 35 and 34, respectively. Unfortunately, rain played spoilsport, and the match had to be called off, with PBKS declared as the winners by 7 runs due to the DLS method.

In this exciting match, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shikhar Dhawan were the stars of the show, with their impressive knocks setting the tone for PBKS's victory. Arshdeep Singh also played a crucial role, taking three wickets and guiding his team to a well-deserved win. Despite the efforts of Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Umesh Yadav, KKR was unable to match PBKS's performance.

The match was not without its twists and turns, with Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer providing some much-needed momentum for KKR. However, their efforts were ultimately in vain, as PBKS's bowlers proved too strong. The rain may have put a damper on proceedings, but it could not dampen the spirits of the PBKS players, who celebrated a hard-fought victory.

