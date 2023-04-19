Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan guide Lucknow Super Giants to 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals

The Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, but the Rajasthan Royals will surely be looking to bounce back in their next match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 11:35 PM IST

IPL 2023: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan guide Lucknow Super Giants to 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals
Image Source: Twitter

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Wednesday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check with a 10-run victory. 

The Royals were chasing a moderate target of 155, and Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off cautiously to put Rajasthan in a strong position with an 87-run opening partnership. 

However, Marcus Stoinis removed Yashasvi for 44(35), and Rajasthan's batting line-up then suffered a total collapse. The hosts kept losing wickets in quick succession, and the equation dropped to 19 in the final over. Avesh bowled a brilliant final over, striking twice and conceding only 8 runs to restrict Rajasthan to 144/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, the hosts had put up a clinical bowling performance, with R Ashwin and Trent Boult leading the charge. After inviting Lucknow to bat, Ashwin scalped two wickets and conceded only 23 runs in his four overs, while Boult gave away just 16 runs and picked up a wicket in his quota. Kyle Mayers scored a half-century for Lucknow, but it came at a very slow pace.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the importance of maintaining a steady approach and not losing wickets in quick succession. The Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, but the Rajasthan Royals will surely be looking to bounce back in their next match.

READ| IPL 2023: KKR star Rinku Singh donates Rs 50 lakh to build sports hostel for underprivileged cricketers

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.