IPL 2023: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan guide Lucknow Super Giants to 10-run victory over Rajasthan Royals

In a thrilling IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Wednesday, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check with a 10-run victory.

The Royals were chasing a moderate target of 155, and Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal started off cautiously to put Rajasthan in a strong position with an 87-run opening partnership.

However, Marcus Stoinis removed Yashasvi for 44(35), and Rajasthan's batting line-up then suffered a total collapse. The hosts kept losing wickets in quick succession, and the equation dropped to 19 in the final over. Avesh bowled a brilliant final over, striking twice and conceding only 8 runs to restrict Rajasthan to 144/6 in 20 overs.

For his final over heroics and bowling figures of 3/25, @Avesh_6 is our Top Performer from the second innings.



A look at his bowling summary here #TATAIPL #RRvLSG pic.twitter.com/Ig3ZqufJMZ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2023

Earlier, the hosts had put up a clinical bowling performance, with R Ashwin and Trent Boult leading the charge. After inviting Lucknow to bat, Ashwin scalped two wickets and conceded only 23 runs in his four overs, while Boult gave away just 16 runs and picked up a wicket in his quota. Kyle Mayers scored a half-century for Lucknow, but it came at a very slow pace.

Overall, it was a thrilling match that showcased the importance of maintaining a steady approach and not losing wickets in quick succession. The Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious, but the Rajasthan Royals will surely be looking to bounce back in their next match.

