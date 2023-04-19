IPL 2023: KKR star Rinku Singh donates Rs 50 lakh to build sports hostel for underprivileged cricketers

Image Source: Twitter

Rinku Singh, a prominent batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has generously donated INR 50 lakhs to fund the construction of a sports hostel for underprivileged cricketers in his hometown of Aligarh.

Despite coming from a humble background, with his father working as an LPG cylinder delivery man, Rinku Singh persevered as a budding cricketer and now wishes to provide opportunities for young cricketers who face similar financial struggles.

Masooduz-Zafar Amini, Rinku Singh's childhood cricket coach, spoke to the New Indian Express about his protege's efforts to uplift budding cricketers. "He always wanted to build a hostel for young players who do not have financial resources to pursue their dreams. As he is financially sound now, he has decided to make it a reality," Amini said.

“The work started around three months ago with Rinku watching the progress from close quarters before heading to join his team. The hostel will have 14 rooms and each one can accommodate four trainees. A shed and a pavilion are also being constructed. Separate toilets are also being constructed. These trainees can have food at the canteen being run at the place. It will cost around Rs 50 lakh and the whole expenditure is being borne by Rinku,” the coach added.

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Rinku Singh has been a standout player in the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League. He recently smashed five consecutive sixes on the last five deliveries of a match against the Gujarat Titans, securing a win for the Kolkata Knight Riders. So far this IPL, Rinku Singh has scored 174 runs in five matches at an impressive strike rate of 162.62.

