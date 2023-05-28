Search icon
IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill eyes Virat Kohli's all-time IPL record in GT vs CSK match

Shubman Gill played a match-winning innings of 129 runs in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill eyes Virat Kohli's all-time IPL record in GT vs CSK match
IPL 2023 final: Shubman Gill eyes Virat Kohli's all-time IPL record in GT vs CSK match (Photo: Twitter/Gujarat Titans)

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, May 28 in the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill who smashed 129 runs, his third century this season, in just 60 balls in the last match Mumbai Indians. 

The 23-year-old star batter has smashed 851 runs in 16 matches so far in the 16th season of IPL. This is the highest run in this season so far. he became the second Indian and fourth overall to breach the 800-run mark. Gill has also become the second Indian after Kohli to record three or more tons in an IPL season.

Now, in the IPL 2023 today, Gill has the opportunity to surpass Virat Kohli (RCB) and Jos Buttler (RR) to score the highest runs in an IPL season. He is only behind Kohli (973) and Buttler (863) on the all-time IPL list.

The opener played a match-winning innings of 129 runs in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on Friday. His 129 came off only 60 deliveries and took Titans to our highest-ever total in IPL 2023 and single-handedly propelled his side to the second successive IPL final.

