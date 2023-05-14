IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Wayne Parnell star as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 112 runs in the IPL 2023 match on Sunday.

Led by skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's top order put up an impressive performance, scoring half-centuries to help the team post a competitive total of 171 for five after opting to bat.

The RCB bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell, then put up a scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in just 10.3 overs. Parnell's three-wicket haul was complemented by Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma, who picked up two wickets each, leaving Rajasthan struggling to keep up with the pace of the game.

Du Plessis and Maxwell's 69-run partnership for the second wicket set the platform for RCB's total, but the middle order failed to fire, resulting in the loss of four wickets for just 18 runs. Despite this setback, RCB's dominant performance with both bat and ball secured a resounding victory over their opponents.

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for RR, impressively knocking 35 runs off just 19 balls. RR's bowling attack was also noteworthy, with Adam Zampa and KM Asif each taking two wickets.

