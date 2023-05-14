Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Wayne Parnell star as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs

Led by skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's top order put up an impressive performance, scoring half-centuries to help the team post a competitive total of 171 for five after opting to bat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

IPL 2023: Faf du Plessis, Wayne Parnell star as Royal Challengers Bangalore thrash Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Rajasthan Royals by a whopping 112 runs in the IPL 2023 match on Sunday. 

Led by skipper Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, RCB's top order put up an impressive performance, scoring half-centuries to help the team post a competitive total of 171 for five after opting to bat.

The RCB bowlers, led by Wayne Parnell, then put up a scintillating display to bowl out Rajasthan for a paltry 59 in just 10.3 overs. Parnell's three-wicket haul was complemented by Michael Bracewell and Karn Sharma, who picked up two wickets each, leaving Rajasthan struggling to keep up with the pace of the game.

Du Plessis and Maxwell's 69-run partnership for the second wicket set the platform for RCB's total, but the middle order failed to fire, resulting in the loss of four wickets for just 18 runs. Despite this setback, RCB's dominant performance with both bat and ball secured a resounding victory over their opponents.

Shimron Hetmyer was the top scorer for RR, impressively knocking 35 runs off just 19 balls. RR's bowling attack was also noteworthy, with Adam Zampa and KM Asif each taking two wickets.

READ| Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted batting record in IPL, joins Rohit Sharma, Sunil Narine in unique list

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Meet Harleen Deol, the 'Beauty Queen' of women's cricket who is often mistaken for Bollywood actress
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.