'Indian bowling was third class': Danish Kaneria takes brutal dig at Team India after loss vs Bangladesh

India's year continued to worsen as they lost the three-match series versus Bangladesh after going down 2-0.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

India are 2-0 down in the three-match series


Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slammed Team India after its ODI series defeat to Bangladesh. Following a one-wicket loss in the first ODI, India failed to chase down a total of 272 in the second ODI, falling five runs short. Bangladesh were struggling at 69/6 at one point when Mehidy Hasan Miraz smashed an unbeaten 100. 

Kaneria criticised India's strategy, claiming that none of the bowlers attempted to target the Bangladesh batters and described the performance as "third class."

"Bangladesh bowlers bowled exceptionally while India's bowling was third class. It's harsh but you have to see where Indian cricket is heading towards. The conditions were similar to those back home but Indian bowlers were getting exposed. The Indian bowling were bowling short-pitched deliveries, no one targeted the body or the yorkers. Siraj leaked a lot of runs. He has aggression but his bowling was a bit wayward," said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

The Indian batsmen struggled once again, as they lost early wickets in the chase. Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (56), both of whom struck stunning fifties, put India back in contention.

However, following their dismissal, India appeared to be on the verge of a second consecutive ODI series defeat in Bangladesh.

India captain Rohit Sharma, who had earlier hurt his thumb and had been rushed to the hospital for tests, scored an unbeaten 51 and almost won the game for the visitors.

The teams will now meet in the series' third and final ODI on Saturday (December 10). The Men in Blue have been given a major setback as captain Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Deepak Chahar were all ruled out owing to injuries. 

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will captain the squad, who is also expected to miss the Test Series against Bangladesh.

