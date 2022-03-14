IND vs SL: India win yet another Pink Ball Test at home by 238 runs, wrap up series 2-0 against Sri Lanka

Skipper Rohit Sharma is surely keeping up with the winning momentum in Test cricket left behind by Virat Kohli as India wrap up the series against Sri Lanka 2-0. This is the Hitman's fifth clean-sweep since taking over the captaincy.

The Men in Blue clinched the pink ball Test game by 238 runs and surely the victories in the two-match Test series will help with the side in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India completes the 2021/22 home season undefeated:

4 Tests | 3 wins | 1 draw

3 ODIs | 3 wins

9 T20Is | 9 wins

India has so far played four Tests of which they have won three and lost one. India's wins came against Bangladesh and England while they were defeated by Australia. Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman to score a 100 in a day-night Test, a 136 Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Shreyas Iyer could have been another Indian batter to score a ton in a pink ball Test, but his 92 runs along with India's bowling attack, helped the side showcase an overall performance.

Despite Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's fine 100, the visitors did not have anyone to back him. India had to pick 6 wickets in the second session, and their bowling attack made sure to wrap things up rather quickly.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 28/1 Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis batted well to take the team`s total beyond the fifty run mark. Mendis was the aggressor of the two and he went on to score his half-century off just 57 balls.

Ravichandran Ashwin finally broke the partnership dismissing Mendis for 54 stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, and the Lankans lost their second wicket for 97. In the next over Jadeja cleaned up Angelo Mathews for 1 to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 98/3.

Dhananjaya de Silva walked in next and he along with skipper Karunaratne took the team`s total beyond the triple-figure mark.

Ashwin struck for the second time in the innings as he dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva caught at short leg for 4 to put the visitors in further trouble at 105 for 4.

Wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella walked in after de Silva`s dismissal while at the other end Sri Lankan skipper Karunaratne had scored a half-century. Dickwella and Karunaratne took their team's total beyond the 150-run mark.