Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Lone warrior for Sri Lanka': Even Indian fans can't stop praising skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's fine 100

Dimuth Karunaratne became only the third Sri Lankan captain to score a ton in India.

Reported By:Karen Noronha| Edited By: Karen Noronha |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 14, 2022, 05:33 PM IST

'Lone warrior for Sri Lanka': Even Indian fans can't stop praising skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's fine 100

Despite seeing his teammates fall from the other end of the crease, the Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne continued his relentless journey and smashed a fine century against India on Day 3 of the 2nd pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. This is the captain's 14th Test hundred.

Sri Lanka was in desperate need of someone anchoring the innings, and that is what the captain did. The skipper led from the front and he also became only the third Sri Lankan captain to score a ton in India

Even the crowd at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium appreciated the knock as he celebrated the innings by removing the helmet, raising the bat and acknowledging the applause. Even netizens made sure to shower praises for the batter.

As for the clash, the captain's knock was brought to an end by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Dimuth scored 107 runs off 174 balls. His magnificent innings consisted of 15 fours.

Sri Lanka needs 243 runs to win the game, India is three wickets away from victory.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.