'Lone warrior for Sri Lanka': Even Indian fans can't stop praising skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's fine 100

Despite seeing his teammates fall from the other end of the crease, the Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne continued his relentless journey and smashed a fine century against India on Day 3 of the 2nd pink-ball Test in Bengaluru. This is the captain's 14th Test hundred.

Sri Lanka was in desperate need of someone anchoring the innings, and that is what the captain did. The skipper led from the front and he also became only the third Sri Lankan captain to score a ton in India.

Even the crowd at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium appreciated the knock as he celebrated the innings by removing the helmet, raising the bat and acknowledging the applause. Even netizens made sure to shower praises for the batter.

Fantastic hundred by Dimuth Karunaratne. Showed some positive approach right from the first ball today in this turning track. A lone warrior for Sri Lanka.#INDvSL #PinkBallTest — CRICKET IN MIND (@CRICKETINMIND21) March 14, 2022

Dimuth Karunaratne!

What a solid innings in such difficult conditions! #INDvSL — Atharv~baka na (@garou__OPM) March 14, 2022

Hundred for Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne - 103* from 166 balls including 14 fours. Well played, Dimuth. March 14, 2022

Dimuth Karunaratne What a player! — (@Praanab18) March 14, 2022

'Dimuth Karunaratne' is actually a gem of a player. Take a bow

If he was in the era of Sangakara, he would have been credited one of the best but sadly he is in the era where Srilankan Cricket is heavily disturbed.But, true cricket fans always remember every great talent

pic.twitter.com/MOP1bG28hN March 14, 2022

As for the clash, the captain's knock was brought to an end by pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Dimuth scored 107 runs off 174 balls. His magnificent innings consisted of 15 fours.

Sri Lanka needs 243 runs to win the game, India is three wickets away from victory.