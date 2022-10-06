IND vs SA 1st ODI: Toss delayed in Lucknow due to rain after an early inspection

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Updates

Due to rain in Lucknow, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on Thursday that the toss and start of play in the first ODI of a three-match series against South Africa will be delayed by 30 minutes. Following an early review of the weather, match officials opted to delay the game.

The first ODI of the series was set to begin at 1:30 p.m. IST, with the toss at 1 p.m. IST at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour. The Toss will be at 1:30 PM IST. Play begins at 2:00 PM IST," the BCCI said in an update.

Rain is anticipated to create delays during the first ODI on Thursday in Lucknow. Over the previous 24 hours, the city of Uttar Pradesh has seen consistent rain. Notably, rain caused a delay in India's outdoor training session on the eve of the first ODI.

However, the BCCI shared a video of the Shikhar Dhawan-led team training in the lead-up to the ODI seires at the Lucknow stadium on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the three-match One-Day International series. Shreyas Iyer was appointed Dhawan's deputy as India announced a few fresh faces for the ODI series, including Mukesh Kumar and Rajat Patidar. Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Ruturaj Gaikwad all return to the senior team.

