Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan, Mitchell Johnson end feud; shake hands, hug each other before final

Image Credit: Twitter @CrickInformer

Yusuf Pathan and former Australia cricketer Mitchell Johnson were at odds a few days ago during the India Capitals versus Bhilwara Kings qualification match on Sunday, October 2nd. The altercation allegedly occurred when Pathan slammed the umpire for not ruling in his favor.

Mitchell Johnson was fined 50% of the match fees after the heated altercation between the two former players. However, ahead of the Legends League Cricket final, both players agreed to put a stop to their feud.

Yusuf Pathan and mitchell johnson shake their hands nice gesture by both of them.legends after at all.#MitchellJohnson #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/aMm8qyPaGn — Ankit joshi (@CrickInformer) October 5, 2022

The Legends League Cricket final was held on the eve of Dussehra, October 5. Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan ended their feud by shaking hands and hugging.

According to foxsports.com.au, the altercation began when Yusuf Pathan slammed female umpire Kim Cotton, who was officiating the match. Pathan was unhappy, according to the report, because Mitchell Johnson's penultimate ball of his third over was not called wide by the umpire. The cricketer insisted that the umpire explain the decision. The player who was involved in the match on the condition of anonymity told the Australian publication, "Johnson did nothing, Pathan was sledging the female umpires."

India Capitals beat Bhilwara Kings to clinch title

After winning the toss, the Bhilwara Kings elected to bat first. The bowlers for the Kings put the Capitals on the back foot, taking four wickets for 21 runs in five overs. However, Ross Taylor and Mitchell Johnson formed an important partnership that enabled the club to make an incredible comeback. Ross Taylor scored 82 runs off 41 balls, while Mitchell Johnson scored 62 off 35 balls. Ashley Nurse hit 42 runs off 19 balls to help India Capitals reach 211 for 7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 212 runs for victory Bhilwara Kings got off a poor start, losing both their openers inside the powerplay. Apart from Jesal Kariya, Sreesanth and Shane Watson no other batsmen were able to reach the t double-digit. Shane Watson top-scored with 27 off 19 balls while Jesal Karia scored 22 runs off 127 balls.

Pawal Suyal, Pankaj Singh, and Pravin Tambe each took two wickets to help India Capitals bowl out Bhilwara Kings for 107 with 10 balls to spare. The Legends League Cricket 2022 champions were India Capitals, who won by 104 runs.

