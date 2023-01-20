India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, pitch and weather report of Raipur

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

India is hoping to see an improved performance from its middle order and better control during the final overs as they strive to secure a series victory against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday. The match, which is being held in a city that has never before hosted an international game, is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 60,000 spectators to cheer on the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were granted a glimmer of hope as they scored an impressive 206 runs in their pursuit of 350, a feat that should worry India. The visitors looked to be on the brink of a remarkable comeback victory, but Mohammed Siraj's individual brilliance ultimately denied them.

With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double-century, singlehandedly propelled India to a competitive total, while the other batsmen fell by the wayside.

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team in place of the lightning-quick Umran Malik, taking into account his batting abilities. However, the management must make a swift decision as to whether they want a bowler who can also bat, or a specialist who can unsettle the opposition with extra pace and take wickets in the middle overs.

On the other hand, New Zealand's never-say-die attitude was on full display in the series opener, and they will take a lot of confidence from that. It is not a common occurrence for a number seven in Bracewell and number eight in Mitchell Santner to bring the team back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Finn Allen played some daring shots, but ultimately could not make a significant impact. With Kane Williamson absent, New Zealand desperately needed someone to provide stability to the innings.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

Live Streaming details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Pitch Report

Raipur has previously hosted several Indian Premier League and Champions League T20 matches, and the pitch is anticipated to be a balanced surface with something to offer for all types of players. We anticipate a thrilling battle between the batsmen and bowlers.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C on match day, with 46% humidity and a wind speed of 2.5 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

READ| IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, dream11 team for India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Raipur