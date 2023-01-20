Search icon
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, pitch and weather report of Raipur

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI

India is hoping to see an improved performance from its middle order and better control during the final overs as they strive to secure a series victory against New Zealand in the second ODI on Saturday. The match, which is being held in a city that has never before hosted an international game, is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 60,000 spectators to cheer on the home team.

After being down and out at 131 for six, New Zealand were granted a glimmer of hope as they scored an impressive 206 runs in their pursuit of 350, a feat that should worry India. The visitors looked to be on the brink of a remarkable comeback victory, but Mohammed Siraj's individual brilliance ultimately denied them.

With the bat, Shubman Gill, who scored a scintillating double-century, singlehandedly propelled India to a competitive total, while the other batsmen fell by the wayside.

India brought Shardul Thakur into the team in place of the lightning-quick Umran Malik, taking into account his batting abilities. However, the management must make a swift decision as to whether they want a bowler who can also bat, or a specialist who can unsettle the opposition with extra pace and take wickets in the middle overs.

On the other hand, New Zealand's never-say-die attitude was on full display in the series opener, and they will take a lot of confidence from that. It is not a common occurrence for a number seven in Bracewell and number eight in Mitchell Santner to bring the team back from a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Finn Allen played some daring shots, but ultimately could not make a significant impact. With Kane Williamson absent, New Zealand desperately needed someone to provide stability to the innings.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

Live Streaming details

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Pitch Report 

Raipur has previously hosted several Indian Premier League and Champions League T20 matches, and the pitch is anticipated to be a balanced surface with something to offer for all types of players. We anticipate a thrilling battle between the batsmen and bowlers.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Weather Report 

The temperature is expected to be around 24°C on match day, with 46% humidity and a wind speed of 2.5 km/h. There is no chance of precipitation during the game.

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd Shami.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

