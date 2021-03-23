'One of the sweetest victories in the recent past in ODI cricket," says skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed his side's win over England in the first one-dayer as "one of their sweetest victories in the recent past', purely based on the fact how the team came back after England were 135/0 in 14 overs chasing a 318-run target.

Talking about the win in the post-match presentation, skipper Kohli said, "It is one of our sweetest victories in the recent past. We haven't won many good games recently in ODI cricket. But it is right up there purely because of the fact that 135/1 and then getting nine wickets in the next 116 runs is something outstanding.

"A comeback from all our bowlers, starting with Prasidh (Krishna) actually, going for a few runs early on, everyone did. But to come back into the game the way they did was an amazing effort. Krunal (Pandya) as well, [going for] 35 runs in the first three and then come back and bowl ten overs for less than 60 and get one wicket was amazing. Shardul (Thakur) was amazing, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) was amazing.

"I'm really really proud man right now. The team showed a great character and intensity out there," he added.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna led India's fightback removing opener Jason Roy and all-rounder Ben Stokes and after which Shradul Thakur took over removing set Jonny Bairstow, skipper Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler, breaking England middle-order's back as they folded England out for 251 runs.