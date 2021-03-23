1st ODI: Debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna shine as India come back after Roy-Bairstow blitz

The first ODI between India and England saw more twists than a David Fincher movie as it ebbed and flowed more than any white ball game. India after a slow start, on the back of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan's partnership they rebuilt and then again had a wobble as they lost four wickets in eight overs. Then a 112-run partnership helped India stage a comeback.

In the second innings, England raced to 135 off 14 overs and it looked like the match could get over in 30 overs the way they were going but India came back and took all of England's wickets in 116 runs to dismiss them for just 251 runs to win the game by 66 runs.

Opening batsman Jonny Bairstow got off to a blazing start, smoked the ball towards every nook and corner of the ground and deflated the Indian bowling attack to an extent, Indian skipper Virat Kohli had to look around as to whom to give the ball to as apart from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, every single bowler was going the distance.

Jason Roy played his second fiddle as Bairstow looked to take apart every bowler from the outset. The duo helped England race to 89/0 in the first 10 overs and almost took the game away from India. If that wasn't enough, Bairstow kept going even after the powerplay.

India desperately needed a wicket or two and the debutant Prasidh Krishna provided the same, not one but two. He first removed Roy and then all-rounder Ben Stokes to peg back the English side. Bairstow was still going great guns, however, it was India's breakthrough man Shardul Thakur to break open the game for his side.

He first removed skipper Eoin Morgan, then accounted for Jos Buttler and then got the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow as England were reduced to 175/5 from 135/0.

After which it was too much to do for the lower order as the whole team folded for 251.

Earlier, owing to Shikhar Dhawan's innings of 98 runs and contributions from Krunal Pandya, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli helped India reach a score of 317/5, which eventually proved to be enough.