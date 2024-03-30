India's T20 World Cup squad likely to be announced on this date

Twitter
The four-member BCCI selection committee is closely monitoring the developments in IPL 2024 and is attending select matches at the venues.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce India's final 15 players for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies during the last week of April. This announcement will coincide with the conclusion of the first half of the ongoing IPL 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 1 as the deadline for teams to submit their final squads for the World Cup. Teams will have the opportunity to make only one change to their initial squad until May 25. This rule applies to all participating teams, ensuring a level playing field for all nations.

According to a report by PTI, the BCCI will finalize their squad at the conclusion of the first half of the league stage in IPL 2024. This will allow the selectors to have a comprehensive understanding of the form and fitness of each player selected. Additionally, the report mentioned that players whose teams do not qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs will depart early for the USA in order to acclimate themselves to the conditions in America.

"The Indian team will be selected some time during the last week of April, the time by which the first half of IPL will be over and national selection committee will be in a position to assess form and fitness of the contenders," the senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"The first batch of cricketers will leave for New York immediately after the end of the league stage of IPL on May 19. Those players, whose teams won't qualify for the final four will be going early, like it happened during WTC finals last year," the source added.

In addition to the 15-member squad, the Indian contingent for the T20 World Cup will also include stand-by players to prevent any logistical challenges in the event of injuries or unexpected circumstances affecting the main squad.

According to the PTI, the four-member selection committee is closely monitoring the IPL 2024 matches and even attending select games in person.

"Obviously, if any centrally contracted or targeted player gets injured, his case will automatically come under the purview of the NCA's Medicine and Sports Science team.

"Also for the centrally contracted players and targeted players , the S&C coaches and physios need to keep NCA in loop. But when players are contracted with franchises, BCCI can't dictate how many matches they will play. As far as bowlers are concerned, it is only four overs," the source added.

