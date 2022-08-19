Search icon
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and India will face each other again in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday (August 20) at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. India won the first game by a huge margin of 10 wickets and will be hoping to seal the series in this game only. 

Deepak Chahar made a roaring comeback into the Indian team after six months to torment Zimbabwe with seam and swing. Apart from Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel’s accuracy saw India bundle out Zimbabwe for 189. 

Zimbabwe have had a historical series against Bangladesh before this series. They won both the ODI as well as T20I series on the back of some serious performances. However, they were not able to bring their A game against India in the first game and were doomed from the start of the match. 

Zimbabwe are still not out of the series and collective performance in this next game might even help them overpower the Indian team.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs Zimbabwe - 2nd ODI

India vs Zimbabwe My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Axar Patel, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Donald Tiripano, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi

Zimbabwe: Milton Shumba, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevare, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI​ My Dream11 team

Regis Chakabva, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza (C), Axar Patel, Wesley Madhevere, Deepak Chahar, Donald Tiripano, Kuldeep Yadav (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI match Details

The match begins at 12:45 PM PM IST and will take place in Harare Sports Club, Harare on Thursday, August 20. The match can be available on Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

