IND vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI dream11

After back-to-back nail-biting games, India and West Indies will be squaring off against each other for one last time in the 3-match ODI series on the 27th of July at the Port of Spain, Trinidad. The second game of the series witnessed India pulling off a win in another thrilling encounter and taking an unassailable lead of 2-0.

This game can witness Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to the team, after recovering from the injury. The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan can also find a place in this game. On the other hand, West Indies are not expected to make any changes and will play with their full strength.

India will be aiming to win the series by a 3-0 margin whereas the West Indies side will be hoping to end the series on a high note with a win here. Considering the last two games, another exciting contest is anticipated here between these two sides.

IND vs WI Probable Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales

IND vs WI My Dream11 team

Ishan Kishan, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers (vc), Gudakesh Motie, Arshdeep Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at the Queen's Park Oval, in Trinidad on Sunday, July 27. The match can be live-streamed on the Fancode app and it will be broadcasted on DD Sports in India.