IND vs WA-XI: Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep shine as India beat Western Australia XI by 13 runs in warm-up match

Image Credit: Twitter @BCCI

With the T20 World Cup set to begin on October 16, India defeated Western Australia by 13 runs in a practice game on Monday at the WACA in Perth.

With the likes of Virat Kohli rested, India raced to 158/6 in 20 overs, as Suryakumar Yadav registered a half-century.

Score-card of Indian players in the Warm-up match:



Rohit - 3(4)

Pant - 9(16)

Hooda - 22(14)

Suryakumar - 52(35)

Hardik - 27(20)

Karthik - 19*(23)

Axar - 10(5)

Harshal - 5(4)



Bhuvi: 4-0-26-2

Arshdeep: 3-1-6-3

Harshal: 4-0-49-1

Axar: 3-0-23-0

Hooda: 2-0-24-0

Chahal: 4-0-15-2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 10, 2022

Chasing a target of 159 runs, the hosts could only reach 145 for eight in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was in good form and took three wickets for India.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took two wickets, Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a dismissal each. Other than facing Western Australia in two practice games, India will meet Australia and New Zealand in warm-up matches.

That's that from the practice match against Western Australia.#TeamIndia win by 13 runs.



Arshdeep Singh 3/6 (3 overs)

Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/26 pic.twitter.com/NmXCogTFIR — BCCI (@BCCI) October 10, 2022

The Rohit Sharma-led side begin their campaign against Pakistan in their Super 12 opener, scheduled for October 23 and will be held in Melbourne.

India recently faced South Africa in a three-match T20I series, coming out on top to secure a 2-1 win. They will be aiming to build on that momentum and carry it forward to the tournament.

READ| Indian Women's team bundles out Thailand for 37 runs in the Asia cup 2022