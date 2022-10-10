Indian Women's team bundles out Thailand for 37 runs in the Asia cup 2022

India Women vs Thailand Women

Superb performance by a world-class Indian bowling lineup and Sneh Rana's three-wicket haul helped Women in Blue to bundle out Thailand for 37 in 15.1 over in the ongoing T20 Women's Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Expect one batter -Nannapat Koncharoenkai (12)- Thailand team departed without playing a knock of double digits. For India Sneh Rana bagged three while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets each. Put to bat first, Thailand got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Natthakan Chantham in the third over of the innings, leaving Thailand tottering at 13/1.

Chatham's wicket invited Thailand captain Naruemol Chaiwai to the crease. Sneh Rana then gave Thailand back-to-back to major blows as she dismissed Chaiwai and new batter Chanida Sutthiruang in the seventh over of the innings. In the next over of the innings, Deepti Sharma performed a brilliant runout and sent Nannapat Koncharoenkai back to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs in 19 balls.

Sneh Rana then struck again in the 9th over of the innings as she dismissed Sornnarin Tippoch for just 2 runs. In the 10th over of the innings, Phannita Maya was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad after scoring just one run, leaving Thailand tottering at 24/6. After 10 overs Thailand`s score read 25/6.

Sneh Rana then dismissed Rosenan Kanoh for zero in the 11th over of the game. Gayakwad then delivered a brilliant bowl as it departed Onnicha Kamchomphu by LBW in the 12th over of the innings. Meghna Singh took the last wicket to bundle out Thailand for 37 in just 15.1 overs of the innings.

Brief score: Thailand 37 (15.1) (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 12, Natthakan Chantham 6; Sneh Rana 3-9) vs India