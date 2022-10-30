Search icon
IND vs SA T20 World Cup: Ngidi, Miller star as South Africa beat India by 5-wickets in last-over thriller

South Africa move to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 table, leapfrogging India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

With the exception of Suryakumar Yadav, India failed the pace trial against South Africa in Perth, suffering their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2022. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 68 off 40 deliveries, but the total of 133 was never going to be enough against a powerhouse South African team.

Despite a brave effort from the Indian pacers in the first half of the innings, South Africa chased down the total with two deliveries and five wickets to spare. 

After the drinks break, David Miller and Aiden Markram swapped gears as South Africa rallied from 40 for 3 to comfortably reach the mark. Markram and Miller launched a determined attack, adding 76 runs for the fourth wicket after joining hands at 24 for 3.

Aiden Markram struck six boundaries and a six for his 41-ball 52 as he took on the responsibility of increasing the scoring rate, while David Miller kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 56 to help the Proteas over the finish line. 

Miller was on five of his first fifteen balls, but the seasoned campaigner, who has a tendency of closing games for South Africa and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, did not panic. Miller eventually reached his fifty in just 40 balls after attacking off-spinner R Ashwin, winning the game of match-ups against India.

For India, Mohammed Shami bowled a magnificent penultimate over to put South Africa under pressure. The match came down to the last over, but David Miller looked confident and delivered, maintaining unbeaten in 56 as he hit the winning runs in the fourth delivery, breaking India's hearts.

