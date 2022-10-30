IND vs SA: David Miller smacks R Ashwin for biggest six of T20 World Cup 2022, watch

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @ICC

T20 World Cup 2022: Explosive South African batter David Miller hit the biggest six of the tournament against India at Perth on Sunday. Miller smacked a 104 metre maximum on the bowling of Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin bowled a fuller delivery on off and right in the slot. Miller heaved it for a massive six out of the park over long off. ICC shared a video reel of the powerful shot.

David Miller played a starring role in South Africa's win after Indian bowlers put up a valiant fightback. Miller scored 59* from 46 balls with 4 fours and 3 maximums including the biggest six of the tournament. Aiden Markram also made a half-century (52 from 41 balls) after South Africa lost three quick wickets. South Africa reached the target of 134 with two balls to spare.

Earlier, Indian top order underwhelmed apart from Suryakumar Yadav who played a memorable innings of 68 from 40 balls. SKY steadied the ship after India lost 5 for 49 runs. Lungi Ngidi took four wickets and was adjudged the Man of the Match. He was supported by Wayne Parnell who bowled with discipline to pick up 3 wickets for just 15 runs.

With the win against India, South Africa now go top of the Super 12 group 2 at the T20 World Cup 2022, overtaking India. With the Proteas' win, Pakistan's chances of reaching the semi-final are now almost negligible.

