IND vs SA 1st T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Durban

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa match which will be played in Durban.

South Africa and India are set to face off in the first match of a thrilling three-match T20I Series 2023. The match will take place on Sunday, December 10, at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban, South Africa. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

Team India is gearing up for an action-packed all-format series against South Africa, which includes three T20Is, an ODI leg, and a Test series. Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading India's T20I team, while KL Rahul will take charge as captain for the ODI series. The experienced Rohit Sharma will resume his role as captain for the upcoming two-match Test series.

India enters the series on a high note, having emerged victorious in a thrilling T20I series against Australia, winning four out of five matches on home soil.

Live streaming details

When will the 1st T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on December 10, Sunday.

Where will the 1st T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at Kingsmead, Durban.

What time will the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa First T20I match?

India vs South Africa match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather report

The weather conditions at Kingsmead, Durban are forecasted to be around 19 degrees Celsius with 93 percent humidity. Winds are expected to reach 3.33 m/s. Cloudy weather is anticipated during the match, which could potentially benefit pacers by providing additional movement opportunities.

Pitch report

The pitch at Kingsmead, Durban, is renowned for its balanced surface, offering a fair contest between bat and ball. Over the course of the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average 1st innings score stands at 147 runs.

Interestingly, the team batting first has emerged victorious in 50% of the matches played here, indicating that the outcome of the toss holds little significance.

IND vs SA 1st T20I Predicted playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Donovan Ferreira, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Gerald Coetzee

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadejal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh

