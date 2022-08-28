Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 wicket haul helps Indian team restrict Pakistan to 147

Indian pace bowlers delivered an amazing bowling performance which was spearheaded by the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar who took 4 wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:41 PM IST

IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 wicket haul helps Indian team restrict Pakistan to 147
Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India have taken close to 2 hours to complete the innings but they will be the happier side at this juncture. The high-octane clash got off to an eventful start with a couple of reviews in the very first over - both going Pakistan's way. Captain Babar Azam got off the blocks with a couple of glorious drives but he was bounced out for 10 by Bhuvneshwar.

READ: Ind vs Pak: Dinesh Karthik stretches full length to take a stunning catch, watch viral video

Fakhar Zaman decided to walk after nicking one which wasn't even appealed by the Indians. Iftikhar Ahmed and Rizwan added 45 runs for the first wicket and just when the former looked to up the ante, he was done in by a Hardik bumper bowled at 142kph. The Indian all-rounder used the short ball to great effort as he picked two more wickets to finish with impressive figures of 3/25. Pakistan kept losing wickets and if not for those late boundaries from Rauf and Dahani, they'd have ended up with a much lesser score. 

Pakistan was able to post a below-par score of 147 against a strong Indian batting lineup. Now, it will be interesting to see how Pakistani bowlers go about defending this score and that too without their prime bowler Shaheen Afridi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Urvashi Rautela cheers for India as she watches match in Dubai stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.