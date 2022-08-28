IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4 wicket haul helps Indian team restrict Pakistan to 147

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India have taken close to 2 hours to complete the innings but they will be the happier side at this juncture. The high-octane clash got off to an eventful start with a couple of reviews in the very first over - both going Pakistan's way. Captain Babar Azam got off the blocks with a couple of glorious drives but he was bounced out for 10 by Bhuvneshwar.

Fakhar Zaman decided to walk after nicking one which wasn't even appealed by the Indians. Iftikhar Ahmed and Rizwan added 45 runs for the first wicket and just when the former looked to up the ante, he was done in by a Hardik bumper bowled at 142kph. The Indian all-rounder used the short ball to great effort as he picked two more wickets to finish with impressive figures of 3/25. Pakistan kept losing wickets and if not for those late boundaries from Rauf and Dahani, they'd have ended up with a much lesser score.

Pakistan was able to post a below-par score of 147 against a strong Indian batting lineup. Now, it will be interesting to see how Pakistani bowlers go about defending this score and that too without their prime bowler Shaheen Afridi.