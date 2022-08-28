Search icon
Ind vs Pak: Dinesh Karthik stretches full length to take a stunning catch, watch viral video

India started with a clear-cut strategy against Pakistan with fast bowlers putting opposition batsmen to test.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:21 PM IST

Image: Twitter

Dinesh Karthik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 in which India is playing against Pakistan. And he has proved his worth by taking a blinder behind the wicket. His batting is yet to be seen though.

Hardik Pandya bowled a quick bouncer to Iftikhar Ahmed who wa looking in a good touch. The batsman thought of taking it on, but could only manage to touch it. The rest was done b y Karthik who stretched full length to complete the catch.

India started with a clear-cut strategy against Pakistan with fast bowlers putting Pakistan batsmen to test against short balls. Many of them, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, fell prey to it.

India have got a solid advantage in the match but it is far from being easy. Pakistan will also return to the ground in the second half with a plan.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani

