IND vs NZ 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma reveals tough conversation with Siraj, Shami; says ‘need to draw a line’

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: The Indian cricket team ended up displaying a stunning performance on the field against New Zealand during the second ODI, with the Indian bowlers running a riot against NZ batsmen.

While the Indian team won the 2nd ODI against New Zealand with a whopping 8-wicket lead, skipper Rohit Sharma revealed a few tough calls he had to take to secure the win. Sharma talked about a tough conversation he had with his bowlers during the match.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj delivered amazing bowling performances against New Zealand during the second ODI. Shami ended up with three wickets for 18 runs while Siraj picked up 1 wicket for just 10 runs in 6 overs.

Despite Siraj and Shami’s eye-grabbing performances as bowlers during the neck-to-neck match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to step in and took to the call to give the change to other pacers against New Zealand.

While speaking at the post-match ceremony after India’s win, Rohit Sharma revealed that Siraj and Shami were not willing to step aside and give up the ball, so he had to step in to give other bowlers a change in the game.

Rohit Sharma said, “They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of ourselves as well. I need to step in and draw the line and say 'boss, there are other bowlers as well.”

As quoted by NDTV, the Indian captain further said, “I thought these last five games, the bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have delivered. Especially doing this in India. You can expect these performances away from India, but they have real skills. When we trained here yesterday in the night, it moved around, there was good carry. Which is why we wanted that challenge: 250 would have been quite challenging.”

In the three-match series against New Zealand, India has secured a comfortable 2-0 lead.

