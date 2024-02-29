IND vs ENG: Star player returns as BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

India has already secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

India's top batter, KL Rahul, has been officially ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Dharamsala, as announced by the BCCI on Thursday.

Rahul is currently recuperating from an injury, with the BCCI Medical Team closely monitoring his progress and coordinating with specialists in London for further treatment. Additionally, the BCCI has confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously released from the squad, will be rejoining the team in Dharamsala for the crucial fifth Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test," stated BCCI in a release.

"Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu - his Ranji Trophy side - for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," stated further.

The BCCI also announced that renowned fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who recently underwent surgery, will be moving to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

