IND vs ENG: Star player returns as BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

Twitter
Headlines

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh suspended from party for six years following arrest

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

'Face challenges and...': Ravi Shastri's blunt message to Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer after losing BCCI annual contracts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's would-be bahu dazzles in Sabyasachi suit at 'Anna Seva'

Venomous snakes found only in Australia

7 reasons why Mughal rule flourished under Aurangzeb's reign

Worst cooking oils for your health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Wild Wild Punjab teaser: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill take adventurous road trip after breakup

Meet Riddhima Kapoor, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, bringing Delhi vs Mumbai flavour in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became a superstar, worked with Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, then quit acting at 25 to..

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: Star player returns as BCCI announces India squad for fifth and final Test against England

India has already secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 29, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

article-main
Team India
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's top batter, KL Rahul, has been officially ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Dharamsala, as announced by the BCCI on Thursday. 

Rahul is currently recuperating from an injury, with the BCCI Medical Team closely monitoring his progress and coordinating with specialists in London for further treatment. Additionally, the BCCI has confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was previously released from the squad, will be rejoining the team in Dharamsala for the crucial fifth Test.

"Jasprit Bumrah who was released from the squad for the 4th Test in Ranchi, will link-up with the squad in Dharamsala for the 5th Test," stated BCCI in a release.

"Washington Sundar has been released from the squad. He will join Tamil Nadu - his Ranji Trophy side - for their Ranji Trophy Semi-final fixture against Mumbai, starting March 2nd, 2024. He will join the India squad after the completion of the domestic fixture for the fifth Test, if need be," stated further.

The BCCI also announced that renowned fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who recently underwent surgery, will be moving to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to begin his rehabilitation.

India has already secured an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. However, a win in the final Test will further solidify their position in the World Test Championship points table.

India’s updated squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

Also Read| Former WWE star Virgil, AKA Michael Jones, passes away at 61

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

DNA TV Show: Opinion polls reveal India's mood for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Anant Ambani's inspiring weight loss journey: Diet, fitness plan that helped him lose 108 kgs REVEALED

PM-KISAN Yojana 16th installment to be out today: Date, how to apply, steps to check status

Tata Group's massive push to EV, plans to build biggest battery factory worth Rs 40000 crore in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, as glamorous as any Bollywood actress, she works as...

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE